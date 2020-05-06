Kate Beckinsale’s Most Biting Comebacks About Her Love Life and More

Defying the Double Standard

“I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo,” Beckinsale said during an unfiltered interview with Women’s Health in May 2020. “It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?’ … It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all.”