Kate Beckinsale’s Most Biting Comebacks About Her Love Life and More

Not Standing for Hate

When an “All Lives Matter” supporter critiqued her post about Breonna Taylor’s death, Beckinsale made it clear that she wouldn’t stand for “mean spirited” comments. “What’s really sad is you being pushy on a post about a woman’s death and saying ‘what about someone else’ actually does a disservice to the person you are trying to illuminate,” she replied in June 2020. “All these deaths are tragic and could ALL have been avoided. ALL. Someone posting about one does not imply not caring about another. Don’t make a fight where there isn’t a fight, it’s disrespecting both and all.”