Not Your Problem Child

In July 2018, an Instagram troll made an assumption that a video of the Click actress dancing was her then-teenage daughter. Beckinsale corrected the user with an epic response: “Ummm she’s neither skimpily dressed nor jumping around. Did you eat a lot of cheese and then have a nap? And oh s—t ps that’s me jumping around and skimpily dressed. So in fact I’m the problem child. But say that to my mum at your peril.”