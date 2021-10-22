Kate Beckinsale Refuses to 'Dumb' Herself Down to Not Offend Others

Standing by Her Intelligence

During an interview with Howard Stern in October 2021, Beckinsale revealed that her “very high IQ” created more of a hassle when it came to working in Hollywood.

“Every single doctor, every single person I’ve ever come across has said, ‘You’d be so much happier if you were 30 percent less smart.’ It’s no good to me, though,” she explained. “It’s really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually.”

After her comments received backlash online, the Guilty Party took to social media to clarify her point of view.

“Are we really jumping on women for answering a question truthfully about their intelligence or education? Are we really still requiring women to dumb themselves down in order not to offend?” she captioned a post via Instagram at the time. “When I said it has been a handicap in Hollywood it’s PRECISELY because being female AND having an opinion often has to be quite carefully packaged so as not to be offensive or, as in this case, deliberately twisted into signifying ones perceived superiority or arrogance.”

Beckinsale concluded the post, noting, “IQ doesn’t actually mean s–t. But stop perfomatively [sic] supporting women while pulling crummy s–t like this.”