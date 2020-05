Taking on the Mom-Shamers

After an Instagram user told Beckinsale to “go home and take care of [her] kids” in June 2017, the actress replied, ”What’s amazing is it is no longer the 18th century so now that my one child is grown I don’t have to stay home (while she’s out with her own friends) playing the pianoforte, getting consumption or trying to secure her a marriage. But thank you for the quaint blast from the past. Oh and I can vote now too! YAY.”