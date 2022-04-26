April 2022

Long shared a rare glimpse of Bosworth via his Instagram Story after they visited Kauai to celebrate Australian magazine editor Laura Brown’s wedding to comedian Brandon Borror-Chappell.

“@laurabrown99 congratulations on participating in this EPIC first hug (…and also on your wedding, I GUESS!),” the New Girl alum captioned a photo of himself hugging Brown, with the Blue Crush actress looking on adoringly.

The Jeepers Creepers star also posted a second Instagram Story of Bosworth gazing at a parrot the same day.

“@kaktebosworth admires two tiny tourists (and a regular-sized Miligold Macaw),” the Connecticut native wrote with a heart-eyes emoji.