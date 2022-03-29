August 2021

Two months after the Remember the Titans actress was spotted without her wedding ring, she announced her split from husband Polish. The estranged couple began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of Big Sur. They tied the knot two years later in Philipsburg, Montana.

“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate,” Bosworth wrote via social media. “Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”