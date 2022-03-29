May 2021

Bosworth gushed over Long after wrapping their untitled project in the south. “THANK YOU for lifting us up … you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments,” she wrote via Instagram of the Accepted actor. “You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;).”

The California native thanked the city of Fayetteville for being so hospitable, noting “everyone was so darn nice” before joking about the quirky murals in town. “The signs in particular were unique, as you all can see in pic 1 (in which I tried to be a creepy doll & couldn’t stop laughing :).”