Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s Relationship Timeline

December 2017

The couple celebrated their first date anniversary on December 3, 2017, and the actress took to Instagram with a loving note about their relationship milestone. In the caption of a photo of them kissing, Hudson revealed that they had met 15 years prior to them dating. “The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!” she wrote. “A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter.”

She added: “So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible. Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan #WhatAYear.”