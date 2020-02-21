TV

Kate Hudson, Charlie Puth and More Stars React to ‘Friends’ Reunion Special News

By
Antoni Porowski All the Stars Freaking Out Over the Friends Reunion Special
 Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
17
8 / 17

Antoni Porowski

“NOTHING ELSE MATTERS 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” the Queer Eye star wrote.

Back to top