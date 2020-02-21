TV Kate Hudson, Charlie Puth and More Stars React to ‘Friends’ Reunion Special News By Johnni Macke February 21, 2020 Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 17 8 / 17 Antoni Porowski “NOTHING ELSE MATTERS 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” the Queer Eye star wrote. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News