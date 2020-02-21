TV Kate Hudson, Charlie Puth and More Stars React to ‘Friends’ Reunion Special News By Johnni Macke February 21, 2020 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock 17 13 / 17 Billy Eichner “There better be a SINGLE GUY reunion too or I’M NOT INTERESTED,” the comedian joked. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News