Kate Hudson’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Romances 

Nick Jonas

Us exclusively revealed that Hudson and the youngest Jonas Brother hooked up in September 2015. The “Jealous” singer spoke about his fling with the actress to Complex magazine in January 2016. “Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful,” he told the mag at the time. “Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”