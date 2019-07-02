Inner Circle

Meghan’s pal Serena Williams will play her first match on Tuesday against Giulia Gatto-Monticone. The day before, the tennis pro was asked about giving the Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed son Archie on May 6, parenting advice.

“I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like, everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it’s so difficult to just be,” Williams told the BBC. “It’s just like get through the first three, four months and then we can talk.”