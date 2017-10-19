Maternity chic! Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child together in April 2018, and although the Duchess is suffering from acute morning sickness she isn’t letting it cramp her style. In face, thanks in part to her amazing fashion choices, she looks just as great as she did when carrying Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. From pink floral dresses to blue blazers, Kate isn’t giving us any clues as to what the gender may be — but she looks stylish as ever. Scroll through to see her maternity looks!