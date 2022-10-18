March 2021

During her candid tell-all interview with Harry, Meghan addressed rumors that she made Kate cry ahead of her nuptials.

“A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings,” the Bench author recalled about a difficult dress fitting. “It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”

Meghan added: “What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me. Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true. … I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her. I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth. ”