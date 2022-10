March 2021

The Suits alum admitted that she felt she was held to a different standard compared to Kate. “I don’t know why. I can see now what layers were at play there,” Meghan detailed. “They really seemed to want a narrative of a hero and a villain. I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t need to hate me.”