November 2017

After Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, Kate joined her husband in publicly showing support for the news. “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” they said in a joint November 2017 statement.

That same month, Kate gushed about the exciting milestone, telling reporters, “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together. William and I are absolutely thrilled. It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”