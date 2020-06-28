Royals

Duchess Kate Gets Her Hands Dirty Planting Sensory Garden at Children’s Hospice

By
Duchess Kate Gets Her Hands Dirty Planting Sensory Garden at Childrens Hospice
 Courtesy Kensington Palace/Instagram
5
2 / 5

Safe Socializing

The duchess chatted with EACH staff and families from a distance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back to top