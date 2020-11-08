Royals

Duchess Kate, Prince William and More Royals Join Queen Elizabeth II at Remembrance Day Ceremony

By
Duchess Kate, Prince William and More Royals Join Queen Elizabeth II at Remembrance Day Ceremony
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (11005498cu) Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward Remembrance Sunday Service, London, UK - 08 Nov 2020 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
6
4 / 6
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Military Man

William left the armed forces in 2013 after seven years of service.

Back to top