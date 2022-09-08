Celebrating in Style
Although Her Majesty was unable to attend the Service of Thanksgiving in her honor during her Platinum Jubilee festivities in June 2022, her granddaughter-in-law honored her by wearing a pair of her pearl drop earrings to the event.
Royal expert Bethan Holt told exclusively Us in April 2022 that Kate often took fashion inspiration from the queen.
“Many of the things that we see the Duchess of Cambridge doing today are things that she’s learned from the queen,” the Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style author said at the time.Back to top