Tea Time

The Cambridges’ move to Kensington Palace from Norfolk’s Amner Hall allowed Kate and the queen to spend more time together, even “casually catch[ing] up over afternoon tea,” a source explained in April 2019.

The royal women “have always had a special bond,” but when Kate and William moved “within walking distance of Buckingham Palace,” they grew even closer. “They developed a deeper friendship,” the insider told Us.