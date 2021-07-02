Royals

Duchess Kate Watches Wimbledon Tennis Tournament 1 Day After Missing Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

By
Duchess Kate Middleton Watches Day 1 Wimbledon Tennis Tournament 8
 Shutterstock
10
3 / 10
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

All Smiles

The royal family member chatted with other avid tennis fans in the crowd. 

Back to top