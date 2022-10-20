Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: A Timeline of Their Relationship

August 2018

Verlander opened up about some of the rough patches in his life and career in August 2018, revealing Upton saved him during his darkest times. “She was instrumental in me not … like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s—t,” he told Bleacher Report, noting his wife got him through his hernia surgery and recovery.

He continued: “F—k, man, she was what I needed. I don’t like to talk to people about being hurt. As athletes, you’re not supposed to. It’s an excuse. … But she was someone I could talk to. I mean, basically a therapist. Somebody I could trust with … worries about my career. Worries about, ‘Can I make it?’ Worries about what I’m going through to get back. And just the overall s—tiness of it all.”