January 2020

Upton gushed over her husband in January 2020 as he received the Cy Young Award. “I get to see first-hand how hard you work every day to stay at the top of your game. Your focus and work ethic inspires me and I’m so grateful to spend my life with someone as passionate and dedicated as you,” she wrote via Instagram. “I was so proud to see you recognized for that hard work and I loved celebrating together! Cheers to an incredible year with many more to come!”