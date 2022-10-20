Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: A Timeline of Their Relationship

January 2021

Upton and Verlander took a bit of a break from social media in 2020, but both shared messages of hope for the next year in January 2021. “We made the most of our time at home as a family by spending true, quality time together… we took a few safe, socially distanced trips and also I was able to refocus on passions like horseback riding!” she captioned a family photo. “I’m excited to jump back in recharged and ready to share some exciting projects in the works and some of the things that we’ve been up to.”