Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: A Timeline of Their Relationship

November 2018

The lovebirds penned social media tributes to one another on their one-year anniversary in November 2018. Verlander, for his part, wrote his message as a letter to his love, saying, “Dear Kate, I feel like the luckiest man in the world to have married my best friend. Every day you inspire me to want to be better.”

The Houston Astros pitcher described Upton as a “strong woman” who is “so very caring,” commending her on standing up for what she believes in. He continued: “You are just as beautiful on the inside as you are out. You are the first thing I want to see every morning for the rest of my life. You are the first person I want to talk to when something good, or bad happens. You are the person I always try my best to make happy. I know that together is where we are supposed to be. In good times and in bad together is when we are at our best! You are my everything and I am so blessed to experience this crazy journey of life together with you.”