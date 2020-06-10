Love Lives Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Sweetest Social Media Snaps Throughout Their Relationship By Johnni Macke 4 hours ago Courtesy Kate Upton/Instagram 21 19 / 21 Red, White and Blue The couple dressed in coordinated colors before hitting the All-Star Game red carpet in July 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Has Tummy Control Built In This Casual Wrap Top Is an Upgrade From Your Basic Tee So Many Tory Burch Flat Sandals Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now More News