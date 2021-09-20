2017

While promoting her 2017 film The Mountain Between Us, which also starred Idris Elba, Winslet gave insight into her marriage when she compared her real-life love story to the movie.

“One thing that I always loved about the story is that they go through this experience thinking that they’re one person and come out of it someone else entirely,” she explained during a press panel. “They can never quite go back to what life once was. I think that’s a perfectly possible thing that can happen to people. I’ve seen it happen. I mean, when I met my husband, Ned, I felt that’s what happened to me, to be honest. I just knew it wasn’t going to be the way it had been before. It was something else now.”