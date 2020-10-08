Love Lives Katharine McPhee and David Foster: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Dan Clarendon October 8, 2020 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 17 17 / 17 Next Steps Us confirmed in October 2020 that the singer is pregnant with her and Foster’s first child together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News