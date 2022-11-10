Katharine McPhee and David Foster Have a 'Simple' Way of Staying Connected

Keeping it Simple

McPhee revealed that the secret to the pair’s successful date nights is keeping it simple.

“I’ll have a glass of wine – he doesn’t drink – and we just talk,” she explained. “That’s our time together that we always make sure to have.”

While the American Idol alum admitted that the couple both have “very hectic” schedules, they still make sure to prioritize spending time with each other no matter what.

“There’s always something to talk about, whether it’s our family, our son — it’s our time,” she said. “We just want to reconnect.”