Kathie Lee Gifford’s Sweetest Quotes About Late Former Cohost Regis Philbin

July 2020

Gifford revealed during an appearance on Today that she saw Regis two weeks before his death.

“After they left [my house in Tennessee], I just thought to myself, ‘Lord, Is that the last time I’m gonna see my friend?’ Cause he was failing, I could tell,” she said at the time. “I then called, of course. I don’t know, something told me the other day when I was in Tennessee, ‘Get on a plane and go home. Get on a plane.’ I didn’t know why, but I had learned to listen to that voice. I got on the plane, came home and immediately heard the news about Regis.”

The Then Came You star continued: “[I] called Joy immediately and talked with her. Yesterday, I drove over to her house with a big vat of frutti di mare and every gift wine I had to give to her and the girls. They were in their living room going through pictures. There were just thousands of pictures. We just reminisced for a little while.”