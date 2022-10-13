Kathie Lee Gifford’s Sweetest Quotes About Late Former Cohost Regis Philbin

October 2022

In Ripa’s Live Wire book of essays, published in October, she alleged there was a difficult power struggle with Regis when she joined Live. Gifford, for her part, hoped the former soap star’s accounts weren’t true because of her own fond memories with Regis.

“I just know what Regis was to me, Rosanna,” she told Fox News’ Rosanna Scotto. “He was, [for] 15 years, the best partner I could ever have professionally. But he was my friend. We were dear friends and after I left the show … for the next 20 years we became better friends. Dearer friends.”