Kathie Lee Gifford’s Sweetest Quotes About Late Former Cohost Regis Philbin

September 2020

“Every day was fun with Regis,” the actress recalled during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “He was bigger than life. No one talks about themselves by their own name. He would enter any room — whether it was a huge auditorium or just him and me going to lunch — he would enter going ‘Regis is here!’”

She added: “It was always a party with Reg. He lived to make everybody happy. I think that’s why ultimately he was ready to go from this world. He couldn’t go anywhere and be Regis. He couldn’t make people happy anymore.”