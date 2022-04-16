Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
Podcasts
Food
Celebrity Directory
Pets
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Better2Gether
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Buzz Box
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Download Current Issue
Subscribe Now
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
News
Who Is Kathryne Padgett? 5 Things to Know About the Fitness Model Spotted With Alex Rodriguez
By
Miranda Siwak
April 16, 2022
Courtesy of Kathryne Padgett/Instagram
5
2
/
5
2. She Hails From Texas
Padgett is a Dallas native.
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
Not Having it! Kourtney Slams Scott for His DM to Younes: See Her Response
Did Megan Fox Just Dodge Fiance MGK’s Kiss? See the Video!
Khloe Kardashian Admits She Photoshopped Disneyland Photos of Daughter True
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out