Her Date With Larry King

Couric alleged that King made a “lunge” for her during a date that took place in her late 20s. “The tongue. The hands,” she claimed. “The whole scene was such a cliché, I began to laugh and gently pushed him away.”

She alleged that when she told the talk show host — who died of sepsis in January at age 87 — that she was interested in pursuing someone closer to her age, he replied, “No problem. But when I like, I really like.” She “wasn’t sure if that was a compliment or a warning,” she wrote, but the alleged interaction “gave us a big laugh” whenever they saw each other in the years that followed.