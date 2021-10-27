Her RBG Interview

Couric claimed that Ginsburg — who died in September 2020 at age 87 after battling pancreatic cancer — made controversial comments about NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem in a 2016 interview for Yahoo. The late Supreme Court Justice apparently said the protest demonstrated “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life.”

The reporter axed the quote from her piece — although she included some of Ginsburg’s criticism — because she did not want it to affect the reputation of someone of whom she was a “fan.” She now sees it as a failure to keep her personal feelings and politics “in check” while at work.

“I lost a lot of sleep over that one and still wrestle with the decision I made,” she confessed.