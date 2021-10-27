Making Her Own Way

The former Katie host earned $15 million a year as the anchor of CBS Evening News after leaving Today, but she allegedly received a “chilly reception” at 60 Minutes, where she worked as a correspondent. After ratings faltered at CBS Evening News, she claimed that chief executive Les Moonves suggested she move to the network’s morning show. “I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make No. 1 so I could go to the third-place morning show,” she retorted.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association at 1-800-931-2237.