The Louis C.K. Request

The comedian, 54, allegedly asked Couric to make a cameo on his sitcom, Louie. “In the scene he pitched, I’m on TV, reading the news, while Louie watches,” she claimed. “And suddenly I break from the broadcast to speak to him directly: ‘Louie, just do it. You know you’re gonna do it. So just take off your pants and get started.’”

C.K. previously admitted to masturbating in front of women after The New York Times published their allegations in November 2017.