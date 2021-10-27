The Matt Lauer Scandal

Couric admitted that she was aware of rumors about Lauer’s behavior but did not realize his alleged status as a “player” trickled into the workplace. “The general attitude at the time was it’s none of your business,” she recounted. “A don’t-ask-don’t-tell culture where anything goes, and everything did. Assuming Matt was having a consensual fling, I didn’t even consider talking to the young employee about it and embarrassing her.”

The former coworkers had dinner together in November 2017, shortly before the allegations about him surfaced. Lauer allegedly told Couric that the #MeToo movement was “getting kind of out of control.” They exchanged joking messages after the outing. “Omg what the hell did you put in my drink? Phenobarbital???? Thank you for being such a good friend. I treasure you,” she wrote, to which he responded, “The length of our friendship and the comfort that comes with that is more powerful than any drug in a drink!”

Couric wondered if Lauer had “been fearful that the #MeToo movement was coming for him next,” and she even sent support to him privately after his firing. Their relationship deteriorated after the scandal, though.

“I know Matt thinks I betrayed him, and that makes me sad,” she wrote. “But he betrayed me too by how he behaved behind closed doors at the show we both cared about so much.”