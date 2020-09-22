Love Lives

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Hold Hands on New York City Stroll: Pics

By
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr Hold Hands on New York City Stroll
 LRNYC/MEGA
6
3 / 6
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Hands Full

The actress stood beside the driver’s side door with a box in her arms.

Back to top