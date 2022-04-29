1. He Comes From a Musical Background

During an interview with Bass Magazine in December 2021, Wooten discussed his family’s connection to music. “My grandfather started the Wooten Choral Ensemble in 1949,” he shared at the time. “I was born in New Jersey, and we lived there at a time when my dad was doing pop music and studio work, and playing keyboards in Marcus Miller’s band.”

He added: “On bass I fully taught myself, learning whatever songs I wanted. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Wonder and then a lot of Motown. So then I played keys and bass in the church every week. I never took a bass lesson until I got to college, which was more about learning upright bass.”