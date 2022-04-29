4. He Created a Social Platform

In June 2020, Wooten launched an internet series that retells history through the Black lens in short videos.

“For the first time ever, I feel a glimmer of hope as it pertains to race relations in America. People are beginning to talk and there seems to be a curiosity to learn. As I myself really started to learn about systemic issues in recent years, I realized a lot of the history I was taught overlooked, hid, & sometimes even lied about very significant details,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post that same month. “This was done as an effort to paint a particular hero’s narrative. As a remedy to this, I decided to retell some of the stories, but from the perspective of people who look like me.”

The Illinois native later opened up about how the Black Lives Matter movement inspired his new venture.

“George Floyd was killed, and I was out protesting, when it struck me: I thought, I can do more than just be a body in the streets. With the lockdown, I had more time, and I figured I have a platform where people would listen,” he told Bass Magazine. “I started thinking about how everyone is on their phones, and that’s how news is consumed now. There was a phrase going around, ‘Listening and learning,’ so I thought, OK, let’s see who’s listening.”