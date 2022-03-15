February 2020

While reflecting on their ups and downs, the pair explained how facing their problems helped their relationship in the long run.

“We’ve been through so much and I mean, arguably at so many points in our relationship, you could say, ‘They probably should’ve broken up or gone their separate ways,’” Schwartz told Us in February 2020. “But we got through it. We were stubborn. We put the work in and now I can say, without a doubt, I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I think we both are.”

He added: “There were times early on that I definitely didn’t think it was going to last. I think we both had moments early on like various, but man, I’m just so happy we made it.”