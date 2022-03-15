February 2022

During a conversation with costar Lala Kent on her podcast, Maloney addressed fan rumors about her relationship with Schwartz.

“There was one thing that was sent to me that was probably one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. There was speculation that Tom was hooked on heroin. That is just taking it too far. That’s just dangerous allegations,” Maloney shared about posts discussing her husband’s online absence. “Tom has been traveling to see his dad because he’s in the hospital and really struggling with his health. They are blaming his absence on heavy drug use.”