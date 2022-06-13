June 2022

The couple moved out of the home they shared in June 2022, three months after announcing their split. “I hate goodbyes. And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral,” Maloney wrote via Instagram, along with a photo of her sitting on the floor of an empty dining room. “But I’m very much alive. Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I’m going to miss coming home.”