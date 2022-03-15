March 2022

After Maloney was spotted without her wedding ring in early March, they revealed their breakup via their respective Instagram accounts on March 15.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,” Maloney wrote. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity … We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Schwartz echoed the same sentiment in his statement, though he also revealed that his estranged wife was the one who pulled the plug on their marriage.

“Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” he shared. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.” He went on to say that despite the ups and downs that played out on Pump Rules, he and Maloney “had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy.”