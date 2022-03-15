October 2021

During season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Maloney and Schwartz opened up about their decision to have an abortion in the past.

“I know I wanted to have kids, but I just knew that that was just not the time in my life,” she explained, referring to her pregnancy from their first year of dating. “Everyone, every woman, every person should be able to decide what’s best for them.”

Schwartz, for his part, noted that he wasn’t in a place to look after a child, saying, “I think we would have broken up [and felt] like, ‘This is too much.’ But we would have been good parents.”

The Minnesota native said he felt ready to start a family with his wife. “You’re gonna be such a good mom. I’m gonna be such a good dad,” he told Maloney. “There aren’t a lot of things I’m 100 percent sure about in life, but I’m 100 percent sure I’m gonna be a good dad.”