On How Katie and Tom Will Stay Friends

Maloney told the host that her and Schwartz’s future partners are going “to have to be realistic” when it comes to their friendship.

“[Tom is] not the type of guy to get, like, super, super jealous. I think that we really can remain friends. Like, our friendship is really the core of our relationship,” she said of their future. “That’s kind of what’s carried us through and this far and everything. We just really, genuinely have a great bond. I think it would really break both of our hearts for us to have spent 12 years together and have this rich history with one another and then to just not be friends. He’s not gonna stop being friends with some of my best friends and vice versa. So, like, a lot of our lives would have to change for us to just not be friends anymore.”