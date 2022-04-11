On Telling the ‘Pump Rules’ Crew

“We didn’t, like, call a group meeting,” she said of informing her costars. “I definitely started kind of telling people in a need-to-know basis as we were kind of going to be around people and at the same time, especially, because they were definitely going to know something was up.”

Maloney added that Stassi Schroeder was the first person in general who she told that she was having any feelings about calling it quits. “I didn’t tell anyone anything at all about how I was feeling because I just wanted to kind of sit with it. And I tried to understand my feelings. And then slowly over time, I started opening up to, like, some of my girlfriends,” she explained.