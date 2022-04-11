On When Katie Felt Like It Was Over

Maloney said that she started doubting their relationship toward “the end of last summer/fall,” explaining, “It started to creep in — these thoughts, you know, but I think maybe, subconsciously, I’ve been feeling them longer, but I didn’t know what they meant or wasn’t feeling them correctly if that makes sense. They were there, but I was sort of just turning my cheek to it. I was not wanting to see it for what it was.”

When asked whether there was anything Schwartz could have done to save things, Maloney replied, “It wouldn’t have been one thing. I had been expressing my feelings and where I felt that I was, again, not getting my needs met, and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior and I don’t think he understood or resonated or agreed with [it]. It would just require a shift and all of that. … I understand you can’t really, like, change a person.”